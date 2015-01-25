Driver hurt after vehicle flies off transition road

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was hospitalized Saturday night after his vehicle flew off a freeway transition road in the Clairemont Mesa area.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the transition ramp from the southbound 805 to the eastbound 52.

First responders had a hard time finding the wreck and called in the helicopter to help with the search.

They found the crash and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to Sharp Hospital. There has been no word on his condition.