Police search for Chula Vista bank robber

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Police and the FBI are on the lookout Sunday for the man they dubbed the "Peach Fuzz Bandit," who used a demand note to rob a bank in a Chula Vista shopping center.

The suspect, who was given the moniker because of his facial hair, passed a note stating he was armed to an employee at the Citibank branch, on

Otay Lakes Road near Eastlake Parkway, shortly before noon Saturday, FBI Special Agent Darrell Foxworth said.

He ran off to the west with an undisclosed haul, Foxworth said. No one was injured.

Witnesses described the robber as White or Hispanic, in his early 30s, around 5 feet 9 and 165 pounds with a medium build. He had a mustache and some

other light facial hair and was wearing a black Foot Locker hooded sweatshirt with red detailing, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Foxworth asked anyone with additional information on the robbery to call the FBI at (858) 320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.