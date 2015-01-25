Box cutter found at Bonita Cove playground - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Box cutter found at Bonita Cove playground

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One week after several razor blades were found in Bonita Cove Park, police were out searching the area again on Sunday.

Police arrived at the park after a two-year-old boy discovered a box cutter with its blade sticking out of the sand.

