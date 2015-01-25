Fire damages commercial structure in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire damages commercial structure in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire in North Park Sunday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just before 1:00 p.m. at a commercial property in the 2600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Crews entered the building and extinguished the flames within 20 minutes. The fire damaged the downstairs area of the two-story structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

