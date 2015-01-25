Surfer smashed against rocks at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A surfer is recovering Sunday evening after being smashed against the jagged rocks of Sunset Cliffs.

Rescuers say the man got into trouble when he tried to leave the surf. He was hit repeatedly by sets of large waves that sent him crashing into the rocks at the foot of the cliff.

Crews had to use a hoist to pull him to safety. Lifeguards say the surfer suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise okay.