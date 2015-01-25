SeaWorld makes several pinniped rescues

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sunday was a busy day for SeaWorld wildlife rescuers.

Four young pinnipeds were captured at several north county beaches.

Pinnipeds include sea lions and seals. SeaWorld experts say the pups were dehydrated and appeared to be in poor health.

At Ponto Beach in Carlsbad, rescuers had to crawl deep inside the jetty.

Rescuers say all the pups are about six to seven months old. They were taken to SeaWorld where they will be treated and then returned to the wild.