East county residents deal with gusty winds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - People across the region have been experiencing strong Santa Ana winds this weekend.

Gusts reached speeds up to 60 miles an hour in the east county on Sunday.

People in Ramona say these were some of the strongest winds they have experienced since the 2007 fires.

Forecasters say the gusty winds are weakening and a high wind warning is no longer in effect for San Diego as of Sunday evening.