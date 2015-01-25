East county residents deal with gusty winds - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

East county residents deal with gusty winds

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - People across the region have been experiencing strong Santa Ana winds this weekend.

Gusts reached speeds up to 60 miles an hour in the east county on Sunday.

People in Ramona say these were some of the strongest winds they have experienced since the 2007 fires.

Forecasters say the gusty winds are weakening and a high wind warning is no longer in effect for San Diego as of Sunday evening.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.