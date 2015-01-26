Police searching for gunman in restaurant robbery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An armed robber got away with cash after holding up a Mexican restaurant near the UTC mall.

Officers say a manager was locking up the Cozymel's restaurant in the 4300 block of La Jolla Village Drive shortly after midnight when a masked gunman held him at gunpoint.

The manager was by himself when the suspect entered through a side door and pointed a gun in his face.

Police rushed to the scene after the suspect got away. Police dogs and detectives combed the area for any clues that could help investigators.

“The suspect was wearing some type of mask. The only description we have at this point is a black male, about 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, 30 to 40 years old” says Lt. Tom Underwood.

CBS News 8's Gene Kang has more information in this video story.