Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Spring Valley.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Road.

CHP officers say the driver took off after hitting the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Toyota truck.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital. There has been no word on their condition.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.