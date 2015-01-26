Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Spring Valley.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Road.

CHP officers say the driver took off after hitting the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Toyota truck.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital. There has been no word on their condition.