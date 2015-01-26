Driver pulled from burning car after crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver is hospitalized after his car burst into flames after crashing near Del Mar.

The accident happened after 5:00 p.m. Sunday on Via De La Valle near El Camino Real.

According to the CHP, the driver veered off the road and hit a tree.

Witnesses say the car burst into flames and a good Samaritan broke the window to help the driver get out. There has been no word on the drivers condition.