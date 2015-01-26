Parents of teen bitten by rattlesnake talk to CBS News 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A teenage boy is in the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Mission Trails Regional Park.

The 14-year-old boy was hiking Fortuna Mountain with a large group of people around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon when the snake bit him on the ankle.

Rescue crews airlifted the teen out of the park and took him to Rady Children's Hospital. There has been no word on his condition.