Three adults, one child displaced after house fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a smoky fire in Linda Vista.

The flames broke out at noon on Sunday in the 6600 block of Appert Court.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes but smoke ruined much of the first floor, causing an estimated $200,000.00 in damage.

Fire officials say three adults and one child had to be treated for smoke inhalation but all are expected to be okay.

Investigators say the fire may have started in the dryer.