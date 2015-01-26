Pretrial motions for man who murdered his brother - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pretrial motions for man who murdered his brother

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pre-trial motions are scheduled Monday morning for a Chula Vista man who's accused of murdering his brother.

Back in April of 2013, 35-year-old Alberto Figueroa Junior killed his 24-year-old brother during a fight.

The ex-con reportedly used a samurai sword and a barbecue fork to kill him at their family's condo.

Police say their grandfather tried to stop the fight.

The brother died at the scene. Figueroa was arrested a short time later in National City .

