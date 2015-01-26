East Coast storm causing West Coast problems

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A snowstorm in the Northeast prompted airlines to cancel at least five flights out of San Diego on Monday.

Two United flights to Newark, New Jersey, were canceled, as well as one to Houston. Jet Blue canceled runs to Boston and New York City.

Dubbed "Winter Storm Juno," the system brought some snow to the region today, but forecasters said the worst was to come tonight and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said 1-3 feet of snow could fall in Boston and New York City.

In San Diego, Lindbergh Field spokeswoman Rebecca Bloomfield said the weather in New England was having a ripple effect on airports around the country.

"Therefore, we encourage those traveling today to check with their airline before heading down to the airport," Bloomfield said. "Even if you're not traveling to a destination affected by bad weather, there is a chance that the crew or aircraft needed for your flight could be coming from an area that is affected."

Flight status information is available at www.san.org/flights.

People driving to the airport to pick up arriving passengers should wait in the cell phone lot off North Harbor Drive, where they can wait up to an

hour for free, she said. Flight information is available on displays in the parking lot, which also has restrooms and vending machines.