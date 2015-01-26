Budget for Koch-backed network: almost $1 billion for 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political machine backed by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers is planning a budget for 2016's elections that will be almost $1 billion.

That figure was included in a Monday briefing that the Koch-backed Freedom Partners offered its allies and donors in Palm Springs, California. Freedom Partners is the central hub for the Koch-backed network that includes groups like Americans for Prosperity.

Charles and David Koch alone do not pick up the tab, and more than 450 donors met in California for the first session of a twice-yearly update on the Koch plans. Two people familiar with the budget disclosed the sum on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

The eye-popping sum of $889 million is more than twice what the Republican National Committee spent on 2012's campaign.

