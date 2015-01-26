New crosswalk at Ash Street and Mission Avenue in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Pedestrians in Escondido are a little bit safer Monday thanks to the addition of a new crosswalk.

The bright yellow-painted crosswalk was set up at the busy intersection of Mission Avenue and Ash Street near two schools and a park.

"There's always a lot of people and they're always on the road and they're waiting. And then like when they walk by, they're always right next to the cars so it's very dangerous. But now that there's a crosswalk, it's more safe," resident Carolina Flores said.

The new crosswalk was made possible thanks to a collaboration between the Escondido Police Department, Health and Human Services Department and several other organizations that hope to install crosswalks at more intersections in the near future.