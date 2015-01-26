What local military think of 'American Sniper' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What local military think of 'American Sniper'

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8)  Moviegoers continue to pack theaters to see "American Sniper" -- the film was number one at the box office again this weekend.

It tells the story of Chris Kyle, a Navy SEAL sharpshooter.

In this Your Stories video report, Marcella Lee talks to local military members about what they think of the movie.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.