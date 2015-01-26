Men caught trying to smuggle $1M worth of cocaine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two men are under arrest, suspected of smuggling more than $1 million worth of cocaine into the U.S.

Border Patrol agents pulled the men over Friday afternoon at the Highway 86 checkpoint near the Salton Sea. According to agents, a Border Patrol dog alerted to the truck.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 36 packages of cocaine hidden in a compartment behind the cab of the truck. The drugs weighed about 79 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

The men, who are both Mexican citizens, were turned over to the DEA.