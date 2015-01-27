Driver in wrong-way crash facing DUI charges - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver in wrong-way crash facing DUI charges

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver is facing DUI charges after crashing head-on into a truck on Interstate 5.

Witnesses say a driver and two passengers were going the wrong way when they slammed into the truck.

First responders used the "Jaws of Life" to cut them from the wreckage.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

