Jury selection for murder suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of killing an elderly woman during a break-in at her Golden Hill home.

Tom Reed, also known as Jeff Boswell, allegedly killed Blanchie Griffin in July 2013.

He is charged with first degree murder with special circumstance allegations because the killing happened during a burglary.

The 44-year-old suspect has a lengthy criminal history including at least one burglary conviction.

He faces life without the possibility of parole.