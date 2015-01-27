Jury selection for murder suspect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jury selection for murder suspect

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of killing an elderly woman during a break-in at her Golden Hill home.

Tom Reed, also known as Jeff Boswell, allegedly killed Blanchie Griffin in July 2013.

He is charged with first degree murder with special circumstance allegations because the killing happened during a burglary.

The 44-year-old suspect has a lengthy criminal history including at least one burglary conviction.

He faces life without the possibility of parole.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.