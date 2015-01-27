Missing autistic teen found safe in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing autistic teen found safe in Santee

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A missing teen with autism is back home Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police say Devon Finks was found safe last night at the Santee trolley station. The 16-year-old went missing from Hoover High School on Monday.

He has gone missing several times in the past and is reportedly familiar with the public transportation system.

