Small plane makes hard landing at Gillespie Field - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small plane makes hard landing at Gillespie Field

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A light plane made a hard landing Tuesday at Gillespie Field in El Cajon after a landing gear malfunction and the pilot walked away unharmed.

The single-engine Ryan Navion B skidded to a halt on one of the three runways at the El Cajon facility after its front wheel strut collapsed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

