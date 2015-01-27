94-year-old Midway-area missing man spotted on video

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Police Department reports that 94-year-old Juan Sandoval was spotted on video crossing the border into Tijuana.

Sandoval, who suffers from dementia, wandered off Tuesday from a Midway-area convalescent home.

Officers say he took a city bus to the Old Town Transit Center, then got on a trolley, saying he wanted to go to Tijuana.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a 94-year-old man who wandered off Tuesday from the Midway-area convalescent home where he lives.

Juan Sandoval, who suffers from dementia and relies on a wheelchair to get around, took a city bus to Old Town Transit Center late Tuesday morning, according to San Diego police. There, he boarded a trolley, saying he wanted to go to Tijuana.

Sandoval is a 6-foot, 180-pound Latino. He was dressed in green pants and a gray sweater when he went missing.

Anyone spotting a man matching his description was asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.