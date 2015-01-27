Police find mortar round at apartment in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police find mortar round at apartment in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in Tuesday to remove a mortar round from a Clairemont apartment.

Police officers were serving a warrant at an apartment complex on Mount Alifan Place Tuesday morning when they discovered the round.

Emergency crews and officers spent several hours at the apartment until the round was safely removed.

Police haven't commented on the reason for the original warrant.

