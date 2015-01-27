What's Going Around - January 27, 2015 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around - January 27, 2015

Video Report By Barbara-Lee Edwards, Anchor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are a variety of infections on the San Diego health front right now, but influenza is still the main concern.

The Council of Community Clinics says the virus is affecting patients of all ages.

In this Health Alert video story, Barbara-Lee Edwards explains.

