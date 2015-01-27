Driver rams car into store, breaking front window - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver rams car into store, breaking front window

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An elderly driver suffered only minor injuries when she drove into the front of a Postal Annex store in Grantville Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the store at Mission Gorge Road and Zion Avenue. The car broke the front glass window and hit a column at the store's entrance.

The store was open, but the employees were in the back and were not injured.

Both airbags in the car deployed, but neither the driver nor her male passenger was seriously hurt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.