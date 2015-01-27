YMCA opens new facility in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans Tuesday are celebrating the grand opening of a new YMCA facility in City Heights.

The new Y features two pools and a fitness center, as well as programs specifically designed for children, teens and older adults.

YMCA officials say the new facility brings together residents from City Heights, Kensington and Talmadge.

"We're kind of the cultural center of the community right now. People have come from all three communities in the area and we've got something for everybody and so it's just a wonderful place for everybody to come," Loni Lewis of the YMCA of San Diego County said.

The new 53,000-square-foot YMCA was made possible thanks to generous donations from Price Charities and the David C. Copley Foundation.