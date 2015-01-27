"Pyro" may be a firefighter's hottest weapon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pyro the fire investigation dog showed off his stuff at the San Diego Convention Center Tuesday.

The K9 comes in after fires are out and searches out the cause in cases throughout Southern California.



In this CBS News 8 video essay, photojournalist Erik Swanson gets an up-close look at how Pyro does his job.



Some of the footage used in this video essay was shot using a GoPro camera.

