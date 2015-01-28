A new chapter to expand the OB library

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's renewed hope that the tiny Ocean Beach library may finally be expanded.

And while the plans have been discussed for years, that chapter has yet to be written. However, there is room to expand by using the building next door that is in the library being being leased out to other businesses on Santa Monica Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

New Council Member Lorie Zapf has told Ocean Beach residents that she has put the library expansion on her 2015 legislative priority list.

Tuesday night, the monthly Ocean Beach book club met to discuss their classic book they pulled from the library shelves.

“We don't need all the rooms like the Point Loma library but if we had couple of nice little rooms that would be good,” said a book club member.

There is quiet time, book club, a children's area and an office all squeezed in a 4000 square-foot space built in 1928.

“This is the area we have for the book sales where we can store all of materials that we use,” said Judy Collier, OB Friends of the Library President.

Since 2000 the volunteer group, OB Friends of the Library and supporters have been let down about expansion plans. Rendered drawings show the library expanding to 15,000 feet using the building next door known as the “Gee” building.

“This is like the living room for Ocean Beach,” said Collier.

She became a library activist when former Mayor Jerry Sanders tried to close the library in his 2009 budget plan.

“Lives change because of libraries,” said Collier.

She lights up when talking about the memories made in the room.

“I have lived in Ocean Beach for 42 years now and my son came down here when he was a little kid and got his library card,” said Collier.

Their emotions have changed over years and recently another roller coaster happened when they learned other community libraries made it on the city's expansion list but not Ocean Beach.

“This is a wonderful place and it's too small, “said Collier.

Now the community has hope with their city council district's new leader, Council Member Lorie Zapf. She has told community leaders she plans to put it on her list of legislative priorities for 2015.

“We need to expand it into the 21st century. This is what we want,” said Collier.

Zapf plans to present her 2015 legislative priorities at the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.