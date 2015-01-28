Bomb squad investigates possible grenade

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The bomb squad was called to a Stockton-area home after police officers found what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Detectives were serving a search warrant at the home in the 3200 block of Island Avenue just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the device inside the garage.

Bomb techs were called in and quickly determined the device was inert.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the investigation, but those residents have since been allowed back in their homes.

It is not known if the people living in the house were cited.