2015 Marine West Exposition begins Wednesday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2015 Marine West Exposition begins Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local military and civilian defense personnel are checking out the latest and greatest gear Wednesday.

Big crowds are expected for the 2015 Marine West Exposition.

The two day convention includes displays by weapons manufacturers, logistics support systems, and special ops equipment.

The expo starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Pendleton and runs through Thursday.

