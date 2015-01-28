Man recovering after being hit by car in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 40s was hospitalized Wednesday with serious injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car in Linda Vista, police said.

The man was hit by a Toyota sedan while attempting to cross the 6700 block of Linda Vista Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital to treat an open leg fracture and head trauma, Delimitros said in a statement, adding that the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, remained at the scene, he said. There is no word on whether she'll face any charges.