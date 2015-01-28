$1,000 reward offered for Random Bandits arrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Random Bandits are still at large and now police are hoping new pictures will drum up new leads.

The suspects are wanted for a series of armed robberies at a dozen businesses over the past month.

Police say the suspects are young black males in their 20's with medium builds.

They've used guns and knives in the robberies, and could be driving a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.