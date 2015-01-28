Chargers stadium committee to be named by end of week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Wednesday he would announce the members of his Chargers stadium task force by the end of this week.

In his "State of the City" address two weeks ago, he said he would appoint a committee to develop a plan to build a stadium for the National Football League franchise that would go before voters for approval. The members would go over the alternatives for a stadium and come up with something that satisfies the team and protects taxpayers.

Chargers officials criticized the idea, contending the issues had already been vetted over the dozen or so years that they've sought a new playing venue.

On the KPBS radio "Midday Edition" program, Faulconer said the task force was "an action group" that would give the voters something tangible to consider for the first time.

"What's been missing in this dialogue has been an actual, concrete plan -- a financial plan," Faulconer said.

"My commitment is that we're going to pull some people together," Faulconer said. "We're actually going to have not just a back-of-the-napkin, you know, it's designed to say here's a real plan, here's a plan that will protect taxpayers, here's a plan we think we can move forward with, that the public will be involved in, (that) the public will ultimately approve."

He declined to say how many people would be on the task force, but it will not be "an exceptionally large group," but will have members who "will bring the right skill set to the table."

In his speech two weeks ago, the mayor said the Chargers were closer to leaving San Diego than ever before. The apparent options open to the task force, he said, are to build a new facility next to Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley or making it part of an expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.

"I said very clearly that I want the task force to look at all of the options that have been done in other cities, to come develop a plan that I think works for San Diego and taking those best practices," Faulconer said. "It has to be a plan that in my judgment will protect taxpayers and it has to be a plan that voters will support."

If the task force is successful, a vote would most likely be scheduled for an election in 2016.