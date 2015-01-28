San Diego State among underrated colleges in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University is tied for 38th as the most underrated college in the U.S., according to rankings released Wednesday by Business Insider.

The publication combined ratings produced by U.S. News & World Report for its annual college rankings, and Payscale's 2013-14 survey of the mid-career salaries of graduates. The authors said they specifically looked for schools that didn't rank high in U.S. News & World Report, but where graduates were well-paid halfway through their working lives.

SDSU graduates earn an average mid-career salary of $82,700, according to Business Insider, which also lauded the school for its diversity and climbing graduation rate. SDSU was tied in the rankings with Washington State University.

The other California colleges listed were Westmont, located in Santa Barbara and tied for 41st; the University of San Francisco, 29th; and the University of the Pacific in Stockton, 11th.

The number one spot was given to the New Jersey Institute of Technology.