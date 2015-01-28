San Diego State among underrated colleges in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University is tied for 38th as the most underrated college in the U.S., according to rankings released Wednesday by Business Insider.
The publication combined ratings produced by U.S. News & World Report for its annual college rankings, and Payscale's 2013-14 survey of the mid-career salaries of graduates. The authors said they specifically looked for schools that didn't rank high in U.S. News & World Report, but where graduates were well-paid halfway through their working lives.
SDSU graduates earn an average mid-career salary of $82,700, according to Business Insider, which also lauded the school for its diversity and climbing graduation rate. SDSU was tied in the rankings with Washington State University.
The other California colleges listed were Westmont, located in Santa Barbara and tied for 41st; the University of San Francisco, 29th; and the University of the Pacific in Stockton, 11th.
The number one spot was given to the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.