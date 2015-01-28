Immigration protest threatens to get out of hand

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A vocal protest over immigration nearly got out of hand in downtown San Diego Wednesday.

The Immigrant Youth Coalition held a statewide protest speaking out against California law enforcement agencies. The group wants state Attorney General Kamala Harris to take action against deportations.

The dozen demonstrators, including some from the San Diego Dream Team, marched downtown and arrived at the attorney general's office, chanting and locking arms, demanding a sit-down meeting with Harris.

"We're very frustrated that the attorney general has not responded to the community's needs," a demonstrator said.

More than a dozen CHP officers were brought in during the demonstration. Protesters say all they want is to be heard.

"We want to know if [Harris] is with our community or against us," a protester said.

Demonstrators claim people like Samuel Sixtos are being unfairly turned over to immigration and put in jail.

"I don't think you should be turned over to ICE just because you have a ticket," Sixtos said.

Meanwhile, Harris's office released the following statement Wednesday:

"AG Harris' office continues to work with local law enforcement and immigration advocates on this issue, reminding them that requests from ICE are voluntary."

After nearly 2 1/2 hours, the demonstrators got a response: a meeting this Friday with a representative.

"We didn't get close to what we were looking for. The same person we are going to meet with flaked on our friends in L.A.," a demonstrator said.