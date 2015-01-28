Woman arrested after University City disturbance - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested after University City disturbance

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A University City elementary school was placed on lockdown for a short time Wednesday due to a campus disturbance.

Police were called after a woman started banging on the windows at Curie Elementary. The woman, who lives nearby, was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The school plans on serving her with a stay-away notice.

