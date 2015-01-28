Homeless man accused of attacking La Mesa women

Two local women are speaking out about their fears Monday after a transient broke into their La Mesa home and attacked them. A suspect was arrested after Saturday's break-in and is being held at the downtown San Diego jail.

Two local women are speaking out about their fears Monday after a transient broke into their La Mesa home and attacked them. A suspect was arrested after Saturday's break-in and is being held at the downtown San Diego jail.

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A homeless man accused of breaking into a La Mesa apartment and attacking two women remains in jail after pleading not guilty.

Rashad McNeely, 22, is charged with two counts of burglary with intent to commit rape.

One of the women, Christina Howell, says she woke up early Saturday morning to see McNeely standing over her. He pinned her to the bed, but ran when her roommate woke up.

Police arrested him when he tried to break in a second time.

Howell and her roommate came to court Wednesday to see McNeely answer to charges.

"You kind of start replaying it in your head and you just start shaking and trying to focus and listen," said Christina Howell.

McNeely is currently on probation for another crime. He's scheduled back in court February 10.

?