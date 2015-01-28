Experts discuss cyber risks on Data Privacy Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tax season is coming up, and cyber security experts are reminding you to keep your personal data protected.

Wednesday is Data Privacy Day, and experts discussed cyber risks and security issues during a round table at the SDG&E Energy Innovation Center in Clairemont.

They say it's important to keep a close eye on your sensitive information, especially when it's integrated across various aspects of your life.

Experts advise being careful with posting birthdays and other private identifiable information online, as it increases the risk for identity theft.