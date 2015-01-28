UC San Diego students and staff protest tree removal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UC San Diego students and staff protest tree removal

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Staff members and students gathered at Muir Field at UC San Diego Wednesday to protest the removal of several eucalyptus trees.

The trees are being cut down to make way for a new turf field. The demonstrators say they knew the field was going in, but were never told the trees would have to come down.

They hope to appeal to the school's vice chancellors to save the remaining trees.

