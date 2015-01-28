San Diego surgery broadcast live on the internet

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local surgeon performed a first in San Diego Wednesday -- an entire operation that was broadcast live to the internet.

Doctor Joseph Jankiewicz did the hip replacement surgery at Sharp Coronado Hospital. It streamed live to the website of the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction, or ICJR, and was also recorded and posted on the internet as a reference for patients and doctors.



Jankiewicz says live and taped surgeries are the future when it comes to medical education.



"The days of going back to a book and going through step by step in a text book are gone. Now they can watch a video and it makes more sense when you see a video as opposed to printed literature," he said.



The ICJR broadcasts about 30 surgeries each year.