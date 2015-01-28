Woman gives birth in car for second time

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Talk about a rare repeat. An Imperial Beach woman gave birth in her car for the second time.Back in 2012, Christy Henry gave birth to her second child Liam in the passenger seat of the car as her husband drove 85 miles per hour on the way to the hospital.Trying to avoid a similar birth this time around, the Henrys went to the hospital twice on false alarms. But last night was the real deal. They didn't even make it three blocks.

"When she decided she wanted to come, she just came fast and we didn't make it to the hospital again," Christy said. "Maybe they're all going to be NASCAR drivers when they get bigger."



Baby Sterling Skye and mom were able to leave the hospital after just a couple of hours.

