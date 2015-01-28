Long throw-ins a serious weapon for Carlsbad High School

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - The long throw-in is a weapon every coach longs for.

"The long throw is one of those things you love when you have one and when you don't just giving up a throw, it's so dangerous," soccer coach Jeff Riccitelli said. "In high school with narrower fields, it's a huge weapon."

Colin Morrison has been working on the skill for years.

"I worked on it with my dad when I was 12," he said.

My attempt is high on arch, short on distance.

Morrison's long throws have been rewarded with both assists on the stat sheet and looks from colleges.

"El Mira School was like we really like your play but what caught our attention was the long throw-ins and stuff," Colin said.