San Francisco police find dismembered body inside suitcase

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they have found a dismembered body inside a suitcase abandoned in a downtown street.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/1CAHeTt ) officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon near Mission and 11th streets after someone reported a suspicious package.

Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan says officers discovered a suitcase on the sidewalk that contained "dismembered body parts of a human being." The gender and race of the victim was not immediately known.

Gatpandan says homicide detectives are on the scene and trying to recover surveillance footage from nearby businesses. She says investigators have a rough suspect description but that police are not releasing any other details because the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com/

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.