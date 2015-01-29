Police looking for theft suspect in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A search for a wanted man turned up empty - not once, but twice.

Officers first engaged in a pursuit with the suspect after he stole a white Acura overnight from the 9000 block of Chart House Street in Mira Mesa.

Officers spotted the car on Interstate 15 at El Cajon Boulevard and that's when the chase ensued.

The pursuit ended at South Hensley and Commercial Streets in Logan Heights, but the suspect got away after ditching the car and fleeing.

Several homes in the area were evacuated briefly, as officers searched for the man, but at last report there suspect is on the loose.