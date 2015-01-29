Police don't blame arson for deadly San Francisco blaze

San Francisco Fire Department members fight a four-alarm fire at 22nd and Mission Street in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/San Francisco Chronicle, Scott Strazzante)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say it doesn't appear foul play or arson are to blame for a massive fire that killed a man and injured six others as it ripped through a building in San Francisco's Mission District.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said Thursday that six people were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

On Wednesday night, smoke and flames shot out of the building that includes housing, offices, shops, restaurants and the Mission Market. Firefighters evacuated residents and nearby buildings, and the Red Cross is assisting 40 people who were displaced.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which burned for several hours before being contained.

Parts of Mission Street, one of the city's busiest areas, are closed as authorities investigate.

