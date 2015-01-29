Professional hockey returns to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Professional hockey returns to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Professional hockey will return to San Diego this fall following a nine-season absence after the American Hockey League announced the formation of a five-team Pacific Division.

Teams will take up residence in San Diego, Bakersfield, Ontario, San Jose and Stockton, and will be affiliated with the National Hockey League's Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames, respectively.

The NHL's western franchises have been working with the AHL for three years to establish teams on their side of the country to reduce travel time when players are called up or sent down.

The Ducks purchased the AHL affiliate in Norfolk in order to move it to San Diego, where it will play at the Valley View Casino Center.

"With five new AHL teams in the state, today is a landmark day for hockey in California," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said. "We've long been excited by the idea of San Diego, which has a successful track record for supporting hockey, as our AHL home. We are extremely pleased and proud to bring the hockey back to the market."

San Diego has not had a professional hockey team since the San Diego Gulls folded in 2006 when negotiations to sell the team in time for the 2006-07 season failed.

The city's pro hockey history dates back to 1944. The Gulls won five titles between 1996 and 2003.

Anaheim's AHL franchise has been located in Norfolk since the 2012-13 season. The Admirals play in the Eastern Conference of the AHL.

The league said full division alignments and schedule formats for the 2015-16 season will be determined by its Board of Governors at a later date.

A "hockeyfest" has been scheduled for Feb. 22 at the arena. The event will include a chance for prospective season-ticket holders to select seats and for the team to unveil its nickname and logo.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Tar Heels tip off against A&M for Sweet 16 trip

    NCAA Latest: Tar Heels tip off against A&M for Sweet 16 trip

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:36:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.