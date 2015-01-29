Jury deliberations begin in revenge porn case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jury deliberations began Thursday in the trial of a man accused of posting thousands of nude and sexually explicit photos of women on his website without their permission, then setting up a second website where they paid up to $350 to get the photos taken down.

Kevin Bollaert, 28, is charged with more than 30 counts, including extortion, identity theft and conspiracy.

Twenty-six people were named as victims in the case, and a number of women testified that they were embarrassed and humiliated when their private nude photos and personal identifying information turned up on a website called "yougotposted.com."

Authorities allege Bollaert allowed users to upload 10,170 private explicit photographs anonymously to "yougotposted.com" between December 2012 and September 2013.

Unlike other "revenge porn" sites, "yougotposted.com" prompted users to also share personal identifying information about the subject in the photo, including name, age and address, according to prosecutors.

Bollaert contends he shouldn't be held legally responsible for the sexually explicit photos being submitted to his website. His sister website was named "ChangeMyReputation.com."