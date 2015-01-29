Half-off museum admission for Museum Month

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Now you can check out the rich history at our local museums for discounted prices. It's all part of Macy's Museum Month this February.

Forty five museums across San Diego will present their latest attractions just in time for the region's largest collaboration, bringing half-off admissions to museums in February

Participants can pick up a free Macy's Museum Month Pass at any local Macy's store to enjoy half-off admission to all of the participating museums through the entire month of February. Brought to the region by San Diego Museum Council, this popular program highlights San Diego's rich arts, culture, science and nature destinations.

This program was created in 1989 to promote awareness of the region's museums, historical sites, educational institutions, and cultural offerings. The month-long promotion has grown to become a cultural tradition, inspiring 30,000 visitors last year.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of museums.