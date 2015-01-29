Charlie: Gentle and playful

Terrier1 year oldNeutered male164242$95Charlie, a one-year-old Terrier, is looking for a loving and affectionate family to call his own! He is one of the sweetest, most gentle and playful animals we've had. He loves to go on adventures and play with squeaky toys. After he was transferred to us from another shelter, he has been melting hearts since day one, showing everyone what a lovable little dog he is.Charlie recently went on an adventure to one of our outreach events and we were amazed at how well-adjusted he was with more than 200 people and their dogs. He calmly traveled in the car to the event, and was friendly with every single dog and person he met – he didn't even bark once! Being surrounded by so many people and dogs, Charlie was having the time of his life! He loves to be around anyone that can give him love and affection, and would make the perfect companion for someone looking for a cuddly, sweet, easy-going and playful buddy to add to their family.Charlie's adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!San Diego, CA 92110(619) 299-7012AdoptionsMonday - Friday11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday - Sunday11 a.m. - 5 p.m.